Azerbaijani embassy to be established in Bosnia-Herzegovina
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The parliament of Azerbaijan approved the draft law ‘On the establishment of the Azerbaijani embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina (in Sarajevo city)’ , Trend reports.
This issue was included in the agenda of the parliament’s plenary session, was put to the vote and approved.
