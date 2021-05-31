Azerbaijani FM, EU Special Representative talk regional security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar on the initiative of the latter on May 31, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

The sides exchanged views on the current situation in the region, the implementation of trilateral statements, as well as on recent tensions on the border.

Bayramov stressed the importance of resolving tensions within the border issue, the need to resolve existing differences through negotiations and conveyed to the attention of the opposite side that Azerbaijan supports the proposal to establish an appropriate trilateral commission on delimitation and demarcation of the border.

Regarding the six Armenian servicemen detained during the provocation to mine roads on the territory of Azerbaijan, it was emphasized that while Azerbaijan is neutralizing the numerous mines laid by Armenia in the liberated territories and posing a direct threat to human life, such provocations on the part of the Armenian side are unacceptable.

The parties also discussed issues of regional security.