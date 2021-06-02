Armenian Armed Forces that entered territory of Azerbaijan withdrawn - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Armenian armed forces that entered the territory of Azerbaijan have been withdrawn from the territory, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Thanks to the measures taken by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Armenian armed forces were expelled from Azerbaijani territory. No weapons were used during their expulsion.

“The penetration of the Armenian Armed Forces into the territory of Azerbaijan is yet another provocation, and the responsibility for this lies entirely with the Armenian side. What happened once again shows that despite the calls of the international community and the Azerbaijani side to resolve border issues through negotiations and dialogue, Armenia is aimed at aggravating the situation on the state border with Azerbaijan. Attempts to violate the state border of Azerbaijan and the penetration of the Armenian armed forces into its territory will continue to be suppressed by decisive actions. Armenia must respect the borders and territorial integrity of neighboring states and stop provocations that can aggravate the situation in the region,” the statement said.