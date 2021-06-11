President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Russian president on Day of Russia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11
Trend:
President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the country's national holiday - Day of Russia, Trend reports.
