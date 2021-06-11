Azerbaijan, Turkey to sign important agreement – Erdogan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11
Trend:
Turkey and Azerbaijan will sign an important agreement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while answering journalists' questions, Trend reports on June 11.
"This will be a comprehensive agreement between Turkey and Azerbaijan," the Turkish president said.
