President Ilham Aliyev visits Ashaghy Kondalanchay reservoir in Fuzuli
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Ashaghi Kondalanchay reservoir in Fuzuli district.
The head of state was informed of the technical indicators of the reservoir.
Latest
Serbia foresees new opportunities for co-op with Azerbaijan in renewable energy sphere – deputy PM (Exclusive)
Serbia interested in importing Azerbaijani gas through Southern Gas Corridor – deputy PM (Exclusive)