Deputy Minister of Transport of Azerbaijan relieved of his duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Elmir Valizade has been relieved of his post, Trend reports.

As earlier reported, Rovshan Rustamov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

Prior to this appointment, he held the position of Deputy Chairman and Acting Head of Azercosmos OJSC, the Azerbaijani satellite operator.

