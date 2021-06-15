Final communiqué of NATO summit shows its acceptance of new realities of South Caucasus - commentary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The fact that the South Caucasus was not mentioned in the communiqué adopted following the NATO summit shows that NATO has accepted the current realities of the region, Azerbaijani political analyst Elchin Mirzabayli told Trend on June 15.

Mirzabayli reminded that support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the regional countries, including Azerbaijan, has always been expressed in the documents adopted recently at NATO summits and following the meetings of the foreign ministers of the NATO member-states.

"NATO’s position on Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity has always been unambiguous and open, its statements had no formulations that could cause unfounded conclusions,” the analyst added.

“As for the settlement of conflicts in the South Caucasus, NATO has always adhered to the norms and principles of international law, the UN Charter, UN Security Council’s resolutions, expressed support for the process of peaceful settlement of conflicts within the internationally recognized borders of countries,” Mirzabayli said.

“However, as is known, for many years Armenia, under various pretexts, tried to evade the negotiation process, constantly trying to inflame the conflict by making provocations, came up with new territorial claims against Azerbaijan and threatened,” the analyst said.

“Armenia’s aggressive position, its incessant provocations, attempts to delay the settlement of the conflict and withdrawal from the negotiation process laid the foundation for forcing the aggressor to peace, taking urgent measures to implement the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, the documents in connection with Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence adopted by NATO, European Union, OIC, Council of Europe and other international organizations,” Mirzabayli said.

“Azerbaijan, using its right under Article 51 of the UN Charter, other international documents and the Constitution, conducted military operations in accordance with the principles of international humanitarian law to repulse the attacks of the aggressor and force it to peace, put an end to the occupation and the conflict,” the analyst said.

“By its historic victory in the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, Azerbaijan restored historical justice, the status quo arising from the requirements of the norms and principles of international law and also laid the foundation for new realities that open up new opportunities for peace, prosperity and cooperation in the region, ensuring regional security,” Mirzabayli said.

“The final communiqué of the NATO summit did not include the provisions of the previous documents and this confirms that the NATO member-states recognize the formation of new realities in the South Caucasus in accordance with the norms and principles of international law,” the analyst said.

“That is, NATO recognizes the legitimacy of Azerbaijan's victory and the fact that it was implemented in accordance with the requirements of the UN Charter, which is also the basis of the NATO Charter,” Mirzabayli said.

“The fact that the South Caucasus is not mentioned in the final document of the NATO summit can also be perceived as a clear signal from NATO that the conflict is over and a format for negotiations is not required,” the analyst said.

"This once again testifies that the new reality created by Azerbaijan in the region is gradually being accepted and taken into account by countries and international organizations,” Mirzabayli said. “The final document of the summit does not mention the South Caucasus region, as well as our country but one should not think that NATO will not focus on this region anymore.”

“The growing role of Turkey in the region, one of the biggest political and military powers as part of NATO, proves the opposite,” the analyst said. “Moreover, there were a number of important points in the final communiqué, as well as during bilateral negotiations with the NATO member-states that serve to further strengthen Turkey's positions in NATO and in Eurasia in general."