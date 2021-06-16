Azerbaijan publishes full text of Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:06

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

The full text of the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey has been published, Trend reports.

The text of the document reads:

The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey,

- emphasizing the historical importance of the meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Shusha, which is the cradle of the ancient culture of Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world,

- once again reaffirming adherence to all international documents signed between the two fraternal and friendly countries, as well as the Treaty of Kars of October 13, 1921,

- guided by the ‘Treaty on Friendship and Development of Comprehensive Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey’ signed on February 9, 1994 and the ‘Protocol on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Azerbaijan and Turkey’, as well as the ‘Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Mutual Assistance between Azerbaijan and Turkey’ signed on August 16, 2010,

- underlining that bringing the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey to a qualitatively new, allied level, proceeding from friendship and brotherhood between the two countries and their peoples, serves the interests of the two countries and their peoples,

- realizing the importance of combining opportunities and potential in the political, economic, cultural, humanitarian, educational, social, youth, sports and health sectors of both countries to protect common interests,

- stressing the importance of continuing joint efforts to ensure global and regional peace, stability and security in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, including the UN Charter,

- expressing the need for mutual coordination in regional and international strategic issues,

- guided by the principles of solidarity and mutual support in bilateral and multilateral formats in matters based on such national interests as independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and Turkey,

- combining efforts at the regional and international level in the implementation of mutual activities aimed at the long-term development of the Turkic world,

- emphasizing that the statements of the founder of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk ‘The joy of Azerbaijan is our joy, its sorrow is our sorrow’ and the slogan of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev ‘One nation, two states’ are assessed as the national and spiritual values of the two peoples,

- Having comprehensively considered the prospects for further deepening and expanding bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, declare:

- The sides, expressing satisfaction in connection with the state of relations between the two fraternal and friendly countries developing at the strategic level, note the importance of continuing the political dialogue at all levels and high-level mutual visits.