Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss joint co-op on border security (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

Chief of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, received a delegation led by Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on June 22, Trend reports citing the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the officials discussed joint cooperation in the field of border security.

Guliyev stressed the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in all areas, including in the field of border security.

He also informed the members of the Pakistani delegation about the organization of work to protect the state border in the liberated territories, activities to create the necessary infrastructure.

Guliyev especially noted the support provided by Pakistan to Azerbaijan's fair struggle to restore its territorial integrity.

In turn, Bajwa said that the Pakistani side is ready to share its experience in creating the necessary border infrastructure, as well as in the field of mine clearance.

The parties also discussed issues of joint activities in the field of border security, organization of mutual meetings, exchange of experience in areas of mutual interest.