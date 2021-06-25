FMs of Austria, Lithuania, Romania arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Politics 25 June 2021 09:40 (UTC+04:00)
FMs of Austria, Lithuania, Romania arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Austria Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu arrive in Azerbaijan for a working trip, Trend reports citing Aurescu’s Twitter

Aurescu wrote that four meetings will be held in Baku, which will give an opportunity to reaffirm importance of EU-Azerbaijan engagement.

“Azerbaijan is a strategic partner to Romania and our bilateral dialogue is full of potential,” he wrote.

FMs of Austria, Lithuania, Romania arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
FMs of Austria, Lithuania, Romania arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
FMs of Austria, Lithuania, Romania arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
FMs of Austria, Lithuania, Romania arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
SOCAR Turkey talks on IPO plans
SOCAR Turkey talks on IPO plans
Turkey reports 5 703 new COVID-19 cases
Turkey reports 5 703 new COVID-19 cases
Turkish scientists’ 10-second COVID diagnosis test gets approval
Turkish scientists’ 10-second COVID diagnosis test gets approval
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
SOCAR Turkey talks on IPO plans Oil&Gas 10:36
ICIEC signes MoU with Uzbekistan Investment Promotion Agency Business 10:35
FedEx shares fall as labor woes weigh on 2022 outlook US 10:34
Russian Azimut cancels flights to Baku Transport 10:32
EU and FAO project promotes local food production in Azerbaijan Economy 10:21
875 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 10:13
Another trial against 14 members of Armenian armed groups who committed criminal acts in Azerbaijan begins in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 10:09
3DM Digital Manufacturing completes TASE IPO Israel 10:01
Turkmengas again opens tender for purchase of chemicals Tenders 10:00
Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan working on draft agreement on Dostlug field Oil&Gas 09:54
Oil rises further on tight supply outlook, eyes on OPEC+ Oil&Gas 09:43
FMs of Austria, Lithuania, Romania arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 09:40
Kazakh government dismisses proposal to ban export of sheep Kazakhstan 09:21
Panasonic sold its entire stake in Tesla last fiscal year Business 08:55
Pivotal Toshiba shareholder vote on future of board chairman underway Business 08:32
Israel open to new joint projects with Uzbekistan in tourism field (INTERVIEW) Tourism 08:15
Chile plans to turn 80 pct of air-conditioning energy sustainable by 2050 Other News 08:06
1,445 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:29
Amazon Web Services announces global competition to find, fix 1 mln software bugs ICT 06:53
Chinese, Portuguese diplomats call for enhanced cooperation in post-pandemic recovery Economy 06:12
Malta, Spain's Balearics Islands added to UK's green travel list Transport 05:27
Morocco, Liberia sign oil exploration agreement Oil&Gas 04:36
World Bank approves 100 mln USD to support sustainable urban transport in Mongolia's capital Finance 03:42
Turkey reports 5 703 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 02:55
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine highly effective against Delta variant Israel 02:08
Bank of England maintains interest rate at 0.1 pct despite rising inflation Finance 01:20
American Red Cross warns of "severe" blood shortage: media US 00:34
Germany to help Georgia implement Biodiversity and Sustainable Local Development program Business 24 June 23:58
Turkish scientists’ 10-second COVID diagnosis test gets approval Turkey 24 June 23:11
Iran increases imports of cement from Turkey Business 24 June 22:58
KazAID, USAID Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Official Development Assistance Kazakhstan 24 June 22:25
Georgia unveils statistics on vaccination as of June 24 Georgia 24 June 22:23
Uzbek national bank to place bonds at Moscow Exchange Finance 24 June 21:53
Brunei witnesses low inflation in past 40 years Economy 24 June 21:42
FMs Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia talk bilateral relations Politics 24 June 21:36
Data of opening of Isfahan subway to new Iranian town of Baharestan revealed Business 24 June 20:38
Azerbaijan assists several countries and int’l organizations - OECD report Politics 24 June 20:16
Baku Declaration adopted at 4th meeting of energy ministers of ECO member-states Economy 24 June 20:10
Kazakhstan plans to reduce transfers from National Fund Kazakhstan 24 June 19:38
Azerbaijan, Ukraine plan to establish joint ventures Economy 24 June 19:22
Armenian anti-tank mines found in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district (PHOTO) Society 24 June 19:17
Ministry discloses volume of fertilizers transported through Turkish ports Business 24 June 19:07
Austria interested in business opportunities in Georgia - Federal Ministry Business 24 June 19:06
Ambassador highlights driving force behind development of Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations Economy 24 June 18:56
EU should be proud that Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine want to join it - Josep Borrell Business 24 June 18:50
Georgia shares data on profits of country's banking sector Finance 24 June 18:33
Stockholders creating opportunities for investment in Georgian businesses Business 24 June 18:32
Georgia and Turkey intend to expand free trade agreement Business 24 June 18:24
Kazakh president signs law regulating taxes on crypto mining Kazakhstan 24 June 18:18
Armenian Armed Forces fire at positions of Azerbaijan in direction of Tovuz Politics 24 June 18:14
Iran, Finland to increase co-op in geological, mine science fields Business 24 June 18:13
Vaccination of children against COVID-19 should be carefully studied - TABIB Society 24 June 17:49
Turkmenistan completes wheat harvest in Lebap region Business 24 June 17:48
Azerbaijan’s significant potential in field of renewable energy to increase electricity generation - analyst Oil&Gas 24 June 17:46
IAEA to hold Site and External Events Design Review Service in Uzbekistan Business 24 June 17:46
Reliance Industries expects Saudi Aramco deal to formalise this year Arab World 24 June 17:39
WB regional director talks inflation in Georgia, possible economic recovery rates Business 24 June 17:38
Uzbekistan proposes Kokand to be first tourist capital of Turkic Council Tourism 24 June 17:36
Uzbekistan, Turkey consider developing electronic communications in tourism Tourism 24 June 17:35
Israeli fintech co Sorbet raises $15m Israel 24 June 17:35
Turkmenistan's Turkmentruba opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 24 June 17:33
Uzbekistan looks to solve problem with its protein-filled goods' export Uzbekistan 24 June 17:30
Afghan military personnel crosses into territory of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 24 June 17:29
WB allocates additional funds for Aral Sea Basin Mitigation Program Uzbekistan 24 June 17:21
Azerbaijan, Ukraine sign memorandum on trade, economic co-op Economy 24 June 17:19
Large-amount loans issued in Iran's services sector Finance 24 June 17:17
Volume of cargo shipment via Turkish Izmir port for 4M2021 unveiled Oil&Gas 24 June 17:16
Gulf Cooperation Council supports Azerbaijan's fair position - GCC SecGen Politics 24 June 17:15
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement on launch of 'Soyuz-2' type rockets from Baikonur Business 24 June 17:02
Georgia sees decrease in Construction Cost Index Construction 24 June 17:01
TAP’s gas supplies to Europe getting close to 3 bcm Oil&Gas 24 June 16:59
Feedstuff manufacturing to be launched in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda Business 24 June 16:54
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan transported over 430 million tons of oil to world markets Oil&Gas 24 June 16:51
Georgian Credo Bank plans to purchase another bank Finance 24 June 16:51
Visa to buy Swedish fintech Tink for $2.2 billion US 24 June 16:50
Georgia negotiating to attract Ukrainian and Belarusian airlines Transport 24 June 16:50
Uzbekistan’s number of users of remote banking services increases Finance 24 June 16:48
Agriculture Ministry talks wheat harvesting process across Azerbaijan Economy 24 June 16:47
Turkmen Railways open tender for purchase of spare parts for locomotives Tenders 24 June 16:46
Azerbaijan unevils number of citizens vaccinated on June 24 Society 24 June 16:45
Global oil price to drop due to growth of eco-friendly car production - analyst Economy 24 June 16:43
Azerbaijan, Ukraine establish joint Business Council (PHOTO) Economy 24 June 16:41
Iran's Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company launches new desulfurization unit Oil&Gas 24 June 16:40
Azerbaijan confirms 51 more COVID-19 cases, 76 recoveries Society 24 June 16:38
Small-unit production line launched at Yutong bus plant in Kazakhstan Transport 24 June 16:25
Kazakhstan increases imports of Greek-made goods Business 24 June 16:22
Kazakh oilfield construction company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 24 June 16:21
Uzbekistan continues modernization of Fergana refinery ICT 24 June 16:21
France’s import of grains and legumes from Turkey up Business 24 June 16:18
Airline companies operating in Georgia, increasing frequency of flights Transport 24 June 16:17
Azerbaijan takes part in SCO's First Economic Forum (PHOTO) Business 24 June 16:15
Kazakhstan joins initiatives of World Trade Organization to combat COVID-19 Business 24 June 16:13
A humanitarian partnership in times of COVID (PHOTO) Other News 24 June 16:06
Saudi Arabia considers developing industrial zone in Oman Arab World 24 June 15:32
NIO cars arriving in Israel for Mobileye robotaxi trials Israel 24 June 15:31
COVID-19 vaccination in Russia remains voluntary Russia 24 June 15:26
Moderna hopes to deliver COVID vaccines to Germany faster US 24 June 15:20
Wheat harvesting continues in villages of Azerbaijan's Tartar near liberated lands (PHOTO) Society 24 June 15:13
New ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan appointed Kyrgyzstan 24 June 15:06
Saipa, Iran Khodro, Isfahan Refinery keep Tehran Stock Exchange's upward trend Business 24 June 15:00
All news