Armenia fires at positions of Azerbaijani Army in direction of Kalbajar region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

Starting from 14:50 on June 26 to 03:00 (GMT +4) on June 27, units of the Armenian Armed Forces in the positions located near Yukhari Shorzha village of the Vardenis region using small arms periodically subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Zeylik and Imambinasi villages of Kalbajar region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

Currently, the situation in this direction is stable. Azerbaijani army units control the operational situation.