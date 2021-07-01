Azerbaijani Working Group on Transport, Communications, High Technologies under Coordination Headquarters holds meeting (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:07

The working group on transport, communications and high technologies of the Interdepartmental Center, functioning under the Coordination Headquarters, created to find the centralized solution to the issues in Azerbaijan's liberated territories [liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. to early Nov.2020], held another meeting, Trend reports on July 1.

At the meeting, which was attended by representatives of the relevant government agencies, information was provided and discussions held on current projects in the field of restoration of transport and communications infrastructure, including work on the construction of railways, highways and airports, the establishment of telecommunication networks and the organization of communication services in the liberated territories.