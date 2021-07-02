Azerbaijan-Pakistan co-op should be further expanded in diverse sectors - Pakistani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan should be further expanded in diverse sectors, Pakistan’s President Dr Arif Alvi said, Trend reports citing Pakistani media.

Alvi made the statement during the meeting with the outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizada.

During the meeting, Alvi has stressed the need for enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The President also congratulated the Ambassador on the liberation of Azerbaijani Karabakh from Armenian occupation.