Azerbaijan Defense Ministry comments on information spread by Armenia about incident on state border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

In response to the information spread by the Armenian side about the incident on the state border, the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry stated that units of the Azerbaijan Army didn’t open fire, Trend reports on July 6 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“There are no wounded among the military personnel,” the ministry added. “If there are any losses or wounded in the Armenian armed forces, it could only happen as a result of an incident that occurred between them.”