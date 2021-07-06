Azerbaijan Defense Ministry comments on information spread by Armenia about incident on state border

Politics 6 July 2021 15:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry comments on information spread by Armenia about incident on state border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

In response to the information spread by the Armenian side about the incident on the state border, the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry stated that units of the Azerbaijan Army didn’t open fire, Trend reports on July 6 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“There are no wounded among the military personnel,” the ministry added. “If there are any losses or wounded in the Armenian armed forces, it could only happen as a result of an incident that occurred between them.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani banks' foreign currency demand continues to drop
Azerbaijani banks' foreign currency demand continues to drop
Exports of Azerbaijan to Spain surge in value
Exports of Azerbaijan to Spain surge in value
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold company plans to completely eliminate dependence on state budget by 2025
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold company plans to completely eliminate dependence on state budget by 2025
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture Jihad shares data on purchasing of rapeseed Business 16:42
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 6 Society 16:39
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for purchase of products Tenders 16:37
Georgia eyes to implement number of new economy programs Business 16:37
Azerbaijan confirms 78 more COVID-19 cases, 47 recoveries Society 16:35
Energy strategy for Azerbaijan's Karabakh developed (PHOTO) Economy 16:29
Iranian president talks recent electricity problems Oil&Gas 16:28
Iran increases electricity imports Oil&Gas 16:26
EBRD to allocate loan for Turkmen enterprise dev't Finance 16:07
Azerbaijani banks' foreign currency demand continues to drop Finance 16:04
Azerbaijan gets coronavirus 'Sputnik V' vaccine from Russia – Health Ministry Society 15:59
Exports of Azerbaijan to Spain surge in value Business 15:57
Iran launches several facilities in free trade zones Business 15:57
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold company plans to completely eliminate dependence on state budget by 2025 Finance 15:57
Azerbaijan developing crop, livestock breeding in liberated territories Business 15:54
Iran reduces reliance on auto parts import Business 15:46
Turkmengas opens tender for general plant equipment purchase Tenders 15:42
Magyar Telekom extends contract with Spacecom Israel 15:40
Saudi Arabia raises August crude oil official selling prices for Asia Arab World 15:30
Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization discloses volume of cargo available in ports Transport 15:30
US welcomes release of Armenian detainees in exchange for information to facilitate demining in Azerbaijan Politics 15:30
Joint meeting of working groups of Coordination Headquarters being held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 15:22
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry comments on information spread by Armenia about incident on state border Politics 15:21
Russia’s 201st Military Base ready to help resolve tense situation on Tajik-Afghan border Russia 15:18
Iran’s Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company boosts production Oil&Gas 15:17
Park of Azerbaijan-Turkey brotherhood to be created in Jabrayil district Society 15:17
Azerbaijani oil prices grow Finance 15:16
Iran's new government to continue JCPOA negotiations - MFA Politics 15:16
Two of widest streets in world to be in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam - special rep of president Azerbaijan 15:03
Capital of Iran's Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company to grow Business 14:58
Georgia predicts increase in number of international visitors Business 14:55
Azerbaijan allocates funds to eliminate damage caused by Armenia to agriculture Politics 14:54
Uzbekistan, WinDt Consulting talk future cooperation Uzbekistan 14:50
Azerbaijan allocates funds to rectify damage to civilians after Armenian aggression Politics 14:47
Deposits in liberated Azerbaijani lands open up opportunities for int’l co-op - AzerGold Business 14:45
Iran plans to solve power outage issue - President Rouhani Business 14:43
Azerbaijan allocates funds to liquidate damage caused to private and state-owned enterprises following Armenian aggression Politics 14:42
Kazakhstan stands third among top exporters to Uzbekistan Business 14:38
Iran’s Khuzestan Province uses electricity generated by private sector Oil&Gas 14:35
Azerbaijan allocates funds for restoration of facilities damaged after Armenian aggression Politics 14:33
Georgian Evex Hospitals plans to sell stake in another clinic Business 14:23
Only France produces true champagne, says French agriculture minister Europe 14:22
France welcomes release of detained Armenians in exchange for maps of minefields Politics 14:18
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy respirators Tenders 14:15
Iran creates department for dev't of relations with Turkmenistan Business 14:14
Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for precious metals Finance 14:14
Share of mining sector in Azerbaijan's GDP increased in 2020 - head of AzerGold Finance 14:10
Iran's Energy Exchange should have regular oil-related transactions - CEO Business 14:09
Death toll from COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 85,000 people Society 14:08
Iran approves instructions for sale of oil products at energy exchange Business 14:06
Activities in Iran’s Bushehr port down Transport 14:05
Kazakhstan twofold decreases trade with South Korea Business 14:04
Iran to establish commercial office in China Business 14:03
Canada doubles exports to Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Business 13:47
Azerbaijan shows footage from Mirik village of Lachin district (VIDEO) Society 13:47
Four scenarios how OPEC+ go ahead Oil&Gas 13:44
OPEC+ crisis not only oil-based conflict Oil&Gas 13:33
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 6 Finance 13:30
Members of working groups of Coordination HQ and journalists visit Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan and Aghdam district (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 13:27
Azerbaijan's major mining company discloses revenues from gold, silver sales Finance 13:24
Iran's Energy Ministry talks about recent blackouts in several cities Business 13:23
Iran to release imported trucks from customs Business 13:16
Iran to increase investment in mining sector Business 13:13
Russian-Made Sputnik V Will be Made Available at Government Vaccination Sites Soon: Report Other News 13:12
PM Modi: CoWIN to be open source, for use by all nations Other News 13:11
IAF wants anti-drone systems with laser weapons to destroy UAVs Other News 13:11
YARAT Contemporary Art Space presents 'Fogs Turned Into Epic Story in My Head' exhibition Society 13:10
Unit of Bandar Abbas SPP connects to Iran's national electricity grid Business 13:10
Iran provides needed animal feed inputs for a year - SLAL Business 13:08
Bangladesh PM sends 2,600 kgs mangoes to PM Modi, West Bengal CM Other News 13:00
Shootout occurs on Azerbaijani-Iranian border, violator neutralized - State Service (PHOTO) Society 12:53
SOCAR supplies roughly 4,000 tons of Lithuanian gasoline to Ukraine Oil&Gas 12:52
Kyrgyz MP takes part in OSCE PA summer meeting in Austria Kyrgyzstan 12:29
Date of preliminary court hearing over espionage-accused Armenians in Azerbaijan defined Society 12:27
Azerbaijan should replace highest-consuming household appliances with highly energy-efficient new models Oil&Gas 12:18
Germany relaxes restrictions for travelers from UK and other countries Europe 12:13
Turkmenistan reveals volume of oil exports in transit through Russia in 1H2021 Oil&Gas 12:12
Russia, Indonesia agree to boost educational cooperation — Lavrov Russia 12:10
Cherry production increases in Georgia Business 12:10
Bank of Israel holds rates, sees economic risks from Delta variant Israel 12:08
Oil prices extend gains after OPEC+ talks called off Oil&Gas 12:06
Azerbaijan needs RDI activities to diversify economy away from oil & gas – IEA Oil&Gas 12:04
Dubai's Emaar expects to delist malls unit by year-end Arab World 12:03
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Kazakhstan's first president Politics 11:49
Iran to inaugurate second phase of National Housing Action Plan Business 11:46
Georgia sees increase in coronavirus cases Georgia 11:35
Shah Deniz 2 starts production from the East South flank Oil&Gas 11:25
UEFA thanks Azerbaijan for holding four EURO 2020 matches Society 11:23
Armenian sabotage group's trial at Baku Court on Grave Crimes postponed (PHOTO) Politics 11:11
Turkmenistan delivers cargo with various goods to Kyrgyzstan Business 11:05
Azerbaijan applying state-of-art sowing, harvesting technologies (Exclusive) Economy 11:03
Trial of Armenian sabotage group in Baku postponed (PHOTO) Politics 10:51
Azerbaijan ready to host missions of int'l organizations on its territory - MFA Politics 10:38
Kyrgyzstan reports 1,233 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 10:31
Turkmen Maritime, River Transportation agency opens tenders for construction Tenders 10:25
Baku hosts Theory of Inventive Problem Solving Int'l Competition achievements event (PHOTO) Society 10:23
Trade ministry discloses volume of cereals imported by Kazakhstan from Turkey Turkey 10:18
Hungary getting closer to access Azerbaijani gas Oil&Gas 10:04
Iran to begin mass vaccination with domestic COVID-19 vaccine this week Society 10:02
Israel sees drop in Pfizer vaccine protection against infections Israel 09:59
All news