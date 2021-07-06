Azerbaijan Defense Ministry comments on information spread by Armenia about incident on state border
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6
Trend:
In response to the information spread by the Armenian side about the incident on the state border, the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry stated that units of the Azerbaijan Army didn’t open fire, Trend reports on July 6 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
“There are no wounded among the military personnel,” the ministry added. “If there are any losses or wounded in the Armenian armed forces, it could only happen as a result of an incident that occurred between them.”
Latest
US welcomes release of Armenian detainees in exchange for information to facilitate demining in Azerbaijan
Joint meeting of working groups of Coordination Headquarters being held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry comments on information spread by Armenia about incident on state border
Azerbaijan allocates funds to liquidate damage caused to private and state-owned enterprises following Armenian aggression
Members of working groups of Coordination HQ and journalists visit Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan and Aghdam district (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan should replace highest-consuming household appliances with highly energy-efficient new models