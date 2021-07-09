Azerbaijani, French youth appeal to French National Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

The Caspian Research Center operating in France appealed to the MPs and senators of the French National Assembly, leading media outlets and well-known journalists of this country in connection with Armenia’s unacceptable actions in the South Caucasus, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with the Diaspora told Trend on July 9.

The attention was drawn to various crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan during the 30-year occupation.

Among these crimes were the acts of vandalism against Azerbaijan’s rich historical and cultural heritage, planting of mines in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region before and after the trilateral agreement signed on November 10, 2020, as a result of which the number of victims increased, heavy and constant pollution of Azerbaijan’s Okhchuchay River, which flows through Azerbaijan into the Araz River.

The water pollution in these rivers poses a great threat to flora, fauna and human health.

Expressing great concern in this regard, the authors of the appeal called on the French public to exert pressure on Armenia to force it to comply with its obligations on safety and environmental protection in the South Caucasus.

The Azerbaijani and French youth have been represented at the Caspian Research Center.