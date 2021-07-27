Azerbaijan organizes trip to Shusha for compatriots living abroad
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27
Trend:
Dozens of compatriots living abroad have arrived in Azerbaijan for their summer holidays, Trend reports citing the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Diaspora Affairs.
Taking into account that the representatives of the diaspora are in the homeland, a trip to the city of Shusha (liberated from Armenian occupation) has been organized for them.
