Azerbaijan shows footage from Aghdam's Shuraabad village (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated the footage from Shuraabad village of Aghdam district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on July 30 with reference to the ministry.
The footage:
Latest
Reps of Interdepartmental Center under Coordination Headquarters visiting Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)
First VP: It is with deep sense of sadness and regret that I received news about consequences of terrible fires that broke out in Turkey (PHOTO)
Final coating layer being applied on runway of Fuzuli int'l airport under construction in Azerbaijan