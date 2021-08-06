Azerbaijani Defense Minister inspects training range under construction in Kalbajar region (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6

Trend:

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov inspected the training range being constructed in the territory of the Kalbajar region, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

It was reported that the training range is being constructed to improve the professional training of the military units' personnel located on difficult and high mountainous area. According to the troops' training plan, training that is fully equivalent to combat conditions and meets the requirements of the terrain will be conducted by qualified instructors at the training range.

The Minister inquired about the work done on the range being constructed to conduct shooting exercises using various caliber weapons and fulfill training tasks by armored vehicles and gave relevant instructions.