Armenian Armed Forces fire at Azerbaijani positions in direction of Nakhchivan UPDATE
details added (first version posted on 14:05)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8
Trend:
The Armenian Armed Forces fired at the Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Heydarabad settlement in Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from their positions in Arazdayan settlement of Vedi district on August 8 at 13:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
There are no casualties among the personnel of the Azerbaijani troops.
The current situation is under the control of the Azerbaijani servicemen.
