Armenian armed forces open fire at Azerbaijani army positions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.15

Trend:

On August 15, at 04:33 and 07:25 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region, using large-caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

On August 14 starting from 19:08 to 19:17, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Zarkand settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Damirchidam settlement of the Kalbajar region.

The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire.

Moreover, on the evening of August 14, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporaly deployed, committed provocation against the Azerbaijan Army Units in the vicinity of the city of Shusha. So that, at about 22:14 two civilian vehicles were seen approaching the settlement of Khalfali.The armed men who got out of the vehicles after opening fire in the air in the direction of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units immediately left the area. Relevant measures have been taken by our units and the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been informed about it.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.