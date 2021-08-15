The Azerbaijan Army’s positions in the Nakhchivan direction were subjected to fire
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15
Trend:
On August 15, starting from 12:00 to 12:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using sniper riffles, assault rifles and machine guns periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.
There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.
The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.
Latest
Zangezur corridor - strategic infrastructure project bringing huge benefits to countries of region–US expert
Without Turkish factor, pro-Armenian forces would have poked their noses and created major problems for us - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev: As a matter of fact, I want to ask this question again: What happened, Pashinyan?
President Ilham Aliyev: Over the past 18 years, both Turkey and Azerbaijan have formed a common policy
President Ilham Aliyev: Turkey's defense industry is developing very fast, and we also benefit and will benefit from it
President Ilham Aliyev: The countries that recognize the so-called “Armenian genocide” do not want to recognize the Khojaly genocide
President Ilham Aliyev: If Armenia is ready to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, then, of course, long-term peace will come to the region
President Ilham Aliyev: Weapons and servicemen cannot be sent from Armenia to the territories controlled by Russian peacekeeping forces
Azerbaijani President: This was our duty to the people, to history, to future generations, and we have fulfilled this duty with dignity
Azerbaijani President: Armenians living in Khankandi and surrounding villages must be integrated into our society
Azerbaijani President: Our expectations from Russia are that all the provisions of the trilateral Statement will be implemented
Azerbaijani President: Sufficient funds have been raised for the reconstruction of Karabakh and East Zangazur
President Ilham Aliyev: The accuracy of the maps provided by Armenia at the latest stage is only 25 percent
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia always committed various provocations against us during the negotiating process
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan started the War of Salvation, liberated its historical lands from the occupiers