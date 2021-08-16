Azerbaijan shares updated info for mine clearance on liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan cleared an area of 96 hectares from mines and unexploded ordnance in the country’s liberated (from Armenian occupation) lands on August 9-14, Trend reports citing the weekly review of the agency.

As a result of operations carried out over the mentioned period in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Gubadly, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, and Shusha city, 76 antipersonnel and 5 anti-tank mines, as well as 194 unexploded ordnance, were found.

For information, the mine clearance work is being conducted in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation following the 44-day second Karabakh war that took place from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020.