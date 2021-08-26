It is completely unfounded to call Armenia independent country - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26

Trend:

It is completely unfounded to call Armenia an independent country, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs, war disabled and heroes of the Patriotic War in Absheron district, Trend reports.

“Today, Armenia openly admits that it cannot provide for its own security, protect its borders and live at its own expense. Under such circumstances, there can be no talk of independence. It is completely unfounded to call Armenia an independent country. Because the absolute majority of the features of an independent country are not present in the Armenian state. The reason is their policy of aggression. If they had heeded my words and vacated our lands on time, they would not have been in such a disgraceful situation. As a result, they still had to follow my words. I said that they should get out of our lands. They did get out of there. As a result, what I said proved right, but they only lost time. Everyone can see what state Armenia is in today. Of course, they will experience the shock of the bitter defeat for many years to come. From now on, we will live as a victorious country, a victorious people. We will live with pride. We will build our own future and restore the liberated lands. We will always cherish the memory of our martyrs in our hearts,” the head of state said.