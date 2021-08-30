Azerbaijan's president talks plan to build residential buildings in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30

Trend:

At the first stage, the plan is to build 25 residential buildings in Shusha, the three, four and five-storey residential buildings, so that citizens can begin to return to Shusha, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the official opening ceremony of the Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha, Trend reports.

"The most important event was the laying of the foundation stone of the new residential complex yesterday. This residential complex will be built on the basis of the master plan of Shusha," he said.

"The master plan of Shusha has been approved and is a very detailed and well-developed plan," President Aliyev said.

"These comprehensive measures show that the revival of Shusha is progressing rapidly and the people of Shusha are returning here," President Aliyev said. "Groups of people are coming to visit their hometown. At the same time, natives of Shusha are provided with jobs at the facilities that have already been opened here. So we will revive Shusha."