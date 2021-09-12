Azerbaijani Shusha residents to visit their homelands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

Another trip of the residents Shusha city to their native lands liberated from the occupation has begun, Trend reports.

As part of the trip jointly organized by the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha and the Department of the State Reserve of the city of Shusha, the residents visited various parts of the city, including Jydyr Duzyu, the fortress walls, the Upper and Lower Govhar Agha mosques.

The residents will have the opportunity to visit their homes during the trip.

The first trip of Shusha residents to their hometown took place on August 19.