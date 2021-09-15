Azerbaijani, Turkish ombudspersons visit Alley of Martyrs, Monument to Turkish Soldiers in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.15

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva, her Turkish colleague Sharaf Malkoch and other representatives of Azerbaijan and Turkey visited the Martyrs' Alley and the Monument to Turkish soldiers in connection with the 103rd anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation, Trend reports.

The ombudspersons laid flowers at the "Eternal Flame" monument and a wreath at the Monument to Turkish soldiers.

A delegation led by President of the Association of Ombudsmen of OIC (Organization of Islamic Countries) Sharaf Malkoch, along with OIC Secretary General Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen and Adviser to Pakistan’s Ombudsman Muhammad Javed Ghani, who arrived in Azerbaijan at the invitation of Sabina Aliyeva, will also carry out a mission to study the facts in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].

A number of meetings are planned within the framework of the delegation’s visit to Baku.

On September 15, 1918, the Caucasian Islamic Army, which included the Azerbaijan Corps, liberated Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation. The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood. The Monument to Turkish soldiers commemorates participation of the soldiers in the liberation of Azerbaijani capital.