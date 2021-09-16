Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Pakistan regarding death of country's soldiers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

Trend:

Head of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent a letter of condolence to General Nadeem Raza, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan in connection with death of the country's soldiers, Trend reports on Sept.16 citing the ministry.

"I’m deeply saddened by the news of the death and injury of servicemen of the fraternal Pakistani Armed Forces in the Asman Manza area of South Waziristan during a counter-terrorism reconnaissance operation,” Hasanov wrote in the letter.

“May the Almighty Allah rest the souls of the deceased. I express my deep condolences to their families and wish them patience. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded," he added.