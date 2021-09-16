President Ilham Aliyev awards Eldar Mammadaliyev for his work in state bodies
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order awarding Eldar Mammadaliyev with the "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" for many years of productive activity in State bodies of Azerbaijan.
