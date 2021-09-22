Parliament proposes to bring back historical toponyms on Azerbaijan's liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

At a meeting of the Committee on Regional Issues of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, proposals were announced on the restoration of historical toponyms in the liberated territories, Trend reports via the Parliament.

The chairman of the committee Siyavush Novruzov provided detailed information about the work of the committee during the online meeting and informed about the plan of activities within the autumn session of the Parliament.

During the upcoming session it is planned to discuss draft laws submitted to the Parliament as a legislative initiative, to hold hearings with relevant departments and local self-government bodies, to amend laws in order to improve the current legislation, Siyavush Novruzov noted.

Speaking at the meeting, members of the committee Nizami Jafarov, Sabina Khasayeva, Agil Mammadov, Kamran Bayramov, Tair Rzayev, as well as the head of the State Construction, Administrative and Military Legislation Apparatus of the Parliament Mirgashim Seyid shared their views on the agenda, voiced proposals in connection with the restoration of historical toponyms in the liberated territories, the organization of the work of municipalities and other issues.

