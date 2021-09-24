First settlers to move into Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district next year, maybe even till end of this year – president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24
Trend:
The first settlers will move into Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district next year, maybe even till the end of this year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with editor-in-chief of the authoritative Russian National Defense magazine, well-known military expert Igor Korotchenko, Trend reports.
