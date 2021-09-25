TEKNOFEST festival to be organized in friendly, fraternal Azerbaijan - Turkish president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.25

Trend:

TEKNOFEST festivals will become an international brand from 2022, and the first such festival will be organized in friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Erdogan made the statement during his visit to the site of the fourth Festival of Aviation and Space Technologies TEKNOFEST-2021 in Istanbul, Trend reports on Sept.25.

The president reminded that the first TEKNOFEST festival, which was attended by 20,000 people, was held in 2018, and 14 technology competitions were organized within its framework.

"The current festival is hosting 35 competitions and 200,000 participants," he added.