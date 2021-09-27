PACE adopts report on humanitarian consequences of second Karabakh war
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
Trend:
The PACE adopted a report on the humanitarian consequences of the second Karabakh war, Trend reports.
The report was prepared by Irish MP Paul Havan, Rapporteur of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and Population of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, and was adopted at the autumn session of PACE, which took place on September 27, on the day of the anniversary of the start of the second Karabakh war.
Note that the autumn session of PACE is being held in a hybrid format from September 27 to 30.
