Azerbaijan continues military exercises jointly with Turkey in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

Trend:

Regular tactical and special exercises on combating terrorism were held in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Separate Combined Arms Army, Trend reports via Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The exercises were observed by the commander of a Separate Combined Arms Army, Colonel-General Kerem Mustafayev and representatives of the Turkish Armed Forces.

During familiarization with the plan of tactical and special exercises, the main attention was paid to improving the skills of personnel to conduct anti-terrorist operations in buildings, the release of prisoners and hostages.

At the end of the exercises, in which the servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces took part as observers and instructors, an award ceremony was held.

Colonel-General Kerem Mustafayev noted the ties of friendship and military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Along with the "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" joint tactical exercises, which currently continue, in tactical and special exercises conducted with various branches of the armed forces and, in particular, with special purpose units, the servicemen of both fraternal countries demonstrated high professionalism, patriotism and perseverance, Mustafayev said.

The servicemen were presented with valuable gifts.