Muslims all together sympathetic with Azerbaijan - Palestinian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

Trend:

Muslims are all together sympathetic with Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the statement of Nasser Abdul Kareem, Palestinian Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

“As a human being first and a Muslim and a citizen of Palestine, I’m happy that this post-war time would be a new beginning for peace in this region. I think the reconstruction work done in the region is very impressive. I hope this would be an opening of a new era, continuous prosperity of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani people, and the whole region,” he said.

On October 16, a visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan and local media to Sugovushan, liberated from Armenian occupation, was organized.

During the visit, which will take place under the leadership of the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, it is planned to visit the villages of Sugovushan and Talish.