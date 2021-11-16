Azerbaijani army takes adequate measures to prevent Armenian provocations (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:07)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijani army takes adequate measures to prevent Armenian provocations, Deputy Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a briefing on the large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan on the state border, Trend reports.

The Armenian servicemen suddenly launched an attack on Nov. 16 at about 11:00 (GMT+4) to settle on more advantageous positions.

“By concentrating additional manpower, military and special equipment at the border combat positions in Basarkechar and Garakils districts, the Armenian armed forces attacked the combat posts of the Azerbaijani Army in Kalbajar and Lachin districts,” Eyvazov said.