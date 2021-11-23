Azerbaijani defense minister meets with delegation of Turkish ASELSAN company (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:40)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Chairman of the Board and Director General of the Turkish ASELSAN company Haluk Gorgun, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense on Nov. 23.

While welcoming the guests, the minister of defense noted the important steps being taken in the field of military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries, adding that the friendly and fraternal relations between the presidents play a significant role in expanding all areas of the Azerbaijan-Turkey ties.

The minister emphasized the high quality of technical equipment, which was produced by ASELSAN and applied during the Second Karabakh War.

The new methods of conducting modern combat operations, as well as joint projects being implemented by the two fraternal countries to further strengthen the technical equipment of troops were discussed at the meeting.

The development of the Azerbaijan Army as a professional army provided with the world's most modern weapons and military equipment, including the latest information technologies and wide communications systems will ensure the covert and operational control of troops, as well as increase their maneuverability and combat capability in general.