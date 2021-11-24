Shusha to be declared cultural capital of TURKSOY in 2023 – minister (UPDATE)

24 November 2021

Details added, first version posted 16:46

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Shusha city will be declared the cultural capital of TURKSOY (International Organization of Turkic Culture) in 2023, Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov said at the conference "Great return: Revival of culture", Trend reports.

"In fact, this will be announced at the meeting of TURKSOY. But, ahead of the events, I want to say that Shusha will be declared the cultural capital of TURKSOY," the minister stressed, adding that events dedicated to the mentioned announcement will be held.

