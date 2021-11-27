Several hydrological points to be installed on rivers in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories – ministry (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 11:07

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

Work on the installation of 11 hydrological points will soon begin on 10 rivers in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Deputy Head of the Department of Environmental Protection and Use of Natural Resources of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Ragub Mirzoyev said, Trend reports.

Also, according to Mirzoyev, in the coming years, hydrological posts will be restored in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Mirzoyev noted that the rivers and reservoirs of the region during the occupation were subjected to environmental terror from Armenia, which continues to pollute the transboundary rivers of Azerbaijan.

“Due to the lack of environmental control over the four main transboundary rivers (Araz, Basitchay, Bargushadchay and Okhchuchay), it was not possible to obtain accurate data on pollution for a long time. However, after the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from occupation, environmental control was organized on these rivers, water and bottom sediment samples were taken, and organochemical analyzes were carried out. As a result, it was found that the rivers are constantly polluted with industrial waste from the Zangazur Copper-Molybdenum Combine and the Kafan Mining and Processing Combine, which are located on the territory of Armenia. River water is so polluted that it cannot be used even for economic purposes,” he said.

Mirzoyev said that monitoring was suspended due to the mine threat.

“As the territories are cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, monitoring and assessment of the degree of destruction of natural objects will continue. This issue was raised before international organizations, and work continues to eliminate the damage,” he noted.

“Azerbaijan has joined more than 20 international environmental conventions and protocols, cooperates with many environmental organizations, which were informed about the facts of environmental terror in the territory of Eastern Zangazur and Karabakh. I would like to note with regret that for 30 years all our appeals have remained unanswered. In addition to ongoing efforts to assess the facts of environmental terrorism, work has begun on environmental remediation. I also want to note that reforestation and planting of green spaces in the liberated territories have been carried out in Zangilan, Gubadli, Jabrail, Fuzuli and Aghdam districts. In the near future, the installation of 11 hydrological points on 10 rivers on the liberated lands will begin,” Mirzoyev said.

Also, the deputy head said that in the coming years, hydrological posts will be restored here, noting that measures are being taken to make an inventory and define the boundaries of the Basitchay Reserve. One of the priority activities of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources is the restoration of natural objects and ecosystems.

According to Mirzoyev, as a result of the ruthless exploitation of natural resources, the ecological balance in the region was disturbed.

“During the occupation, 60,000 hectares of forest resources, 6,800 hectares of forests and specially protected natural areas with a total area of ​​43,000hectares were destroyed here. In 1982, 131 unique trees were cut down, the age of which ranged from 120 to 2,000 years. About 300 hectares of oak forest were completely destroyed on the territory of the Zangilan district. Mulberry orchards were also cut down in Jabrail, Zangilan and Gubadli districts,” he stressed.