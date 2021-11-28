Azerbaijan really succeeded in restoring country's sovereignty and territorial integrity - President of Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan has really succeeded in restoring the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said during the meeting President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, we are glad to welcome you to brotherly Turkmenistan and express our gratitude for your respect in accepting our invitation. We will jointly participate in the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization. To begin with, I want to point to some significant dates. First of all, 28 November is the day of our Organization. Secondly, I would like to say that during our chairmanship, a resolution was adopted that enhanced the authority of this organization. Therefore, I think we will have a good opportunity to discuss our economic issues again, especially during the pandemic. I mean the issues of cooperation and integration.

Then, frankly, I received a very surprising piece of news today. We are rarely surprised, but the news was quite surprising. Today I was presented with a resolution of the Council of Foreign Ministers. This document was adopted in Ashgabat by consensus. You know, there are good items in it, sentences about Azerbaijan winning a convincing victory. I may be slightly inaccurate or incorrect, but the point is that Azerbaijan has really succeeded in restoring the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. I just want to say that the adoption of this resolution by consensus is a bright page in our relations. I heartily congratulate you on this occasion.

There are several issues on our agenda. The first is the approval of the agenda of the next summit, the second is the election of the Secretary General, the third is who will host the next summit and the adoption of the final communiqué of the Ashgabat summit. I congratulate you on the occasion of Victory, on this historic event. As always, welcome to Ashgabat," Berdimuhamedov said.