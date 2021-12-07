Shootout occurs on border between Azerbaijan and Iran, offender neutralized
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7
Trend:
The shootout occured on the border between Azerbaijan and Iran, the offender was neutralized.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Iran Securities and Exchange Organization focusing on strengthening Capital Market Stabilization Fund
Armenia should fulfill requirements of documents signed after Second Karabakh War – Turkish official
Iran pins big hopes on gas swap contract, aims for European exports in near future, says ambassador (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan may potentially develop transit communications with int’l transport corridors - Russian analyst