Azerbaijani MFA comments on statement of Armenian foreign ministry (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry comments on the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry dated December 7, 2021, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

“The statement made by the Armenian Foreign Ministry about the alleged inconsistency of the views expressed by the Azerbaijani President during the meeting with the residents of Azerbaijan’s Guba district, with the signed trilateral statement and the emergence of a threat to Armenia’s territorial integrity, is the Armenian side’s attempt to avoid fulfilling its obligations, creating unreasonable phobias among Armenian people and distracting the attention of the international community on this issue,” the message said.

“The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stressed the importance of implementing the joint statements signed by the leaders of the three countries,” the message said.

According to the message, Azerbaijan has taken concrete steps in this sphere.

“Despite more than a year has passed, Armenia is not fulfilling its obligations by using various excuses, hindering the maintenance of peace and security in the region,” the message said.

According to the message, Armenia, which has not yet given up its unfounded claims to the Karabakh region, is showing revanchism, which does not contribute to Azerbaijan's steps to normalize the relations between the two countries.

“We recommend the Armenia, which has illegally occupied the Azerbaijani territories for nearly 30 years and ignoring the calls of the international community, to carefully read the statements signed by the leaders of three countries and fulfill its obligations upon these documents," the message said.