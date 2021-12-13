Azerbaijani patriots take to streets in Brussels to meet President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13
Trend:
In Brussels, Azerbaijani patriots took to the streets to meet the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
They carried posters with the words "Mr. President, welcome!", "Azerbaijanis of Europe welcome you!", "Azerbaijan respects common values!", as well as flags of Azerbaijan and the European Union.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived Brussels on December 13. During the visit, the head of state is expected to take part in a NATO meeting.
