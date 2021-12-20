Protocol to set up trilateral committee on customs issues between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey approved
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed on December 20 a decree on approval of "Protocol to set up trilateral committee on customs issues between governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey", Trend reports.
The protocol was signed between the customs administrations of the countries on October 8, 2021 in Izmir city.
The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan was instructed to fulfill provisions of the protocol after its entry into force, and the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry - to send notifications to the Georgian and Turkish sides on the implementation of the necessary domestic procedures for the document’s entry into force.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office discloses flight recorder parameters of crashed helicopter (PHOTO)
Protocol to set up trilateral committee on customs issues between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey approved
Azerbaijan stands for eliminating consequences of humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan through joint efforts - MFA
Azerbaijan approves agreement on co-op in energy sector with Czech Republic following presidential decree
Records of "black box" of crashed helicopter of State Border Service transferred to Azerbaijan - Prosecutor General's Office
Azerbaijani presidential pension for carers of invalids of 1st group and children with disabilities raised
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is one of world's prominent leaders today – Russian military expert