Protocol to set up trilateral committee on customs issues between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed on December 20 a decree on approval of "Protocol to set up trilateral committee on customs issues between governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey", Trend reports.

The protocol was signed between the customs administrations of the countries on October 8, 2021 in Izmir city.

The State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan was instructed to fulfill provisions of the protocol after its entry into force, and the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry - to send notifications to the Georgian and Turkish sides on the implementation of the necessary domestic procedures for the document’s entry into force.