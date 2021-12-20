Turkish FM talks about meeting of Turkish, Armenian special reps

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

Several airlines will start to make flights between Istanbul and Yerevan in the coming days, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah, Trend reports on Dec. 20.

Cavusoglu said that the issue of resuming flights is being discussed in the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

The Turkish foreign minister stressed that Ankara stands for peace and stability in the South Caucasus and closely coordinates its actions with Azerbaijan related to the dialogue with Yerevan.

“Ankara and Yerevan have already appointed special representatives for the dialogue and discussions in this sphere will continue,” Cavusoglu said. “The special representatives of the two countries will meet soon. Turkey is taking steps to increase confidence-building measures in the region.”