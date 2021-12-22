Iran was one of the first countries to support 3+3 platform - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Iran was one of the first countries to support 3+3 platform, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who is on a visit to Baku, Trend reports.
Minister noted that one of the new positive factors associated with the end of the occupation is the "3+3" cooperation platform.
"Iran was one of the first countries to support this format. After the Presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan made a statement on this format of cooperation, Iran and Russia became the first countries to support this format. This is an important platform that makes a positive contribution to the development of the region," he added.
