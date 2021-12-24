President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev plant trees on territory of military unit in Hadrut

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev have visited Hadrut settlement of Khojavand district and attended the opening of a military unit here.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev planted trees on the territory of the military unit.