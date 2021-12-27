Azerbaijani servicemen return after completing the Commando Courses (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani servicemen returned to the Motherland after successfully completing regular Commando Training Courses conducted in the city of Isparta of the fraternal country within the framework of an agreement on cooperation in the field of military education signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

It should be noted that the main purpose of the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen in relevant courses within the existing military cooperation between the two fraternal countries is to further improve the combat capability of the Operations Commando military units and the professionalism of personnel.