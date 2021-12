Azerbaijan hands over 5 Armenian servicemen to Armenia through Hungary’s mediation (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

Trend:

Proceeding from the principles of humanism, Azerbaijan handed over five Armenian servicemen to Armenia through Hungary’s mediation on Dec. 29, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People.

These people are Armenian servicemen who were detained by Azerbaijani servicemen on November 16, 2021 while preventing a provocation by the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Kalbajar district of the state border.

These five people are Armenian citizens, servicemen of extra-urgent active military service. Among them are Sarkis Abrahamyan (Nov. 1, 1995), Arman Khachatryan (June 18, 1991), Vahe Aghajanyan (Jan. 8, 1988), Suren Khachatrian (April 16, 1992) and Aram Avetyan (Oct. 4, 1997).

Azerbaijan handed over 21 Armenian servicemen to Armenia on November 26, December 4 and December 19, 2021.