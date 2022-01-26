Meetings of Azerbaijani, Armenian public figures to contribute to normalization of ties – Russian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The meetings of public figures of Azerbaijan and Armenia will contribute to the normalization of relations, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference following 2021, Trend reports.

Bocharnikov said that the first such meeting, which was held in late 2021, was supported by the sides to start the process of improving relations.

“The sides talked about the continuation of meetings in 2022, although the dates are still unknown,” the ambassador added.

Moscow hosted the first meeting on December 23-24, 2021 between the Azerbaijani and Armenian public representatives after the end of the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia in November 2020. Special Representative of the President of Russia on International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy also participated in the meeting.

